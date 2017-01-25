BRIEF-Arianne Phosphate Inc signs project agreement with Rio Tinto to review potential maritime services sharing

Jan 25 Arianne Phosphate Inc

* Arianne Phosphate Inc says signing of a project agreement with Rio Tinto to review potential maritime services sharing

* Arianne Phosphate - agreement provides for discussions on co's use of ships serving Rio Tinto to deliver phosphate concentrate to international markets

* Arianne Phosphate Inc - project agreement also focuses on sharing of common services such as ship towing on Saguenay River