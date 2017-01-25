BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces spanish launch of Mysimba

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc :
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces spanish launch of Mysimba (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl prolonged release) in partnership with laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A.
* Orexigen Therapeutics says laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. will market Mysimba as part of portfolio under terms of distributorship agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares