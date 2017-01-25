版本:
BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces spanish launch of Mysimba

Jan 25 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc :

* Orexigen Therapeutics announces spanish launch of Mysimba (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl prolonged release) in partnership with laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A.

* Orexigen Therapeutics says laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. will market Mysimba as part of portfolio under terms of distributorship agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
