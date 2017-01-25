版本:
BRIEF-Sify Technologies Ltd reports 54 pct rise in net profit

Jan 25 Sify Technologies Ltd :

* Sify Technologies Ltd - net profit for quarter was INR 176 million, an increase of over 54 pct, over same quarter last year

* Sify Technologies Ltd - revenue for quarter was INR 4635 million, an increase of 20 pct over same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
