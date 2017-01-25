版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Freeport-McMoran reports Q4 and year ended Dec 31, 2016 results

Jan 25 Freeport-McMoran Inc

* Freeport-McMoran reports fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
