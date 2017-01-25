BRIEF-Esperion completes enrollment of pivotal phase 3 long-term safety and tolerability study of Bempedoic Acid

Jan 25 Esperion Therapeutics Inc :

* Esperion completes enrollment of pivotal phase 3 long-term safety and tolerability study of bempedoic acid in patients with hypercholesterolemia

* Esperion Therapeutics - top-line results from global pivotal phase 3 long-term safety and tolerability study of bempedoic acid are expected by Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: