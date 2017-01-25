版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-Textron says price pressure in Q4 hurt business jet volume - Conf call

Jan 25 Textron Inc

* Says expect growth in industrial and systems businesses in 2017, with flat revenue at Bell and aviation units

* Says lowering production in 2017 for certain Citation model aircraft, excluding Latitude jets

* Says lot of price pressure in Q4 on rest of Citation jets, other than Latitude, hurt volume; Says co was not willing to sell its jets at such low price levels Further company coverage:
