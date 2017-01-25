BRIEF-Textron says price pressure in Q4 hurt business jet volume - Conf call

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Textron Inc
* Says expect growth in industrial and systems businesses in 2017, with flat revenue at Bell and aviation units
* Says lowering production in 2017 for certain Citation model aircraft, excluding Latitude jets
* Says lot of price pressure in Q4 on rest of Citation jets, other than Latitude, hurt volume; Says co was not willing to sell its jets at such low price levels
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon