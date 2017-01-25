BRIEF-First merchants corporation and Arlington Bank signs a definitive merger agreement

Jan 25 First Merchants Corp :

* First Merchants Corporation and the Arlington Bank announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement

* First Merchants Corp - transaction is valued at approximately $75.8 million

* First Merchants -expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings during first full year with a tangible book value earn back of three years

* Combined financial institution expects to complete integration activities by end of 2017

* First Merchants - shareholders of Arlington Bank will receive 2.7245 shares of First Merchants common stock for each share of Arlington Bank