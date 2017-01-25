BRIEF-First merchants corporation and Arlington Bank signs a definitive merger agreement

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 First Merchants Corp :
* First Merchants Corporation and the Arlington Bank announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement
* First Merchants Corp - transaction is valued at approximately $75.8 million
* First Merchants -expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings during first full year with a tangible book value earn back of three years
* Combined financial institution expects to complete integration activities by end of 2017
* First Merchants - shareholders of Arlington Bank will receive 2.7245 shares of First Merchants common stock for each share of Arlington Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon