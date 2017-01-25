版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 21:57 BJT

BRIEF-CSB Bancorp Q4 EPS $0.72

Jan 25 Csb Bancorp Inc

* CSB Bancorp, Inc. Reports fourth quarter earnings

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
