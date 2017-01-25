版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 22:01 BJT

BRIEF-Iberian Minerals announces arrangement agreement to approve spin-out of x-leach reagent technology

Jan 25 Iberian Minerals Ltd

* Iberian Minerals announces arrangement agreement, special meeting to approve the spin-out of x-leach reagent technology, and interim order for plan of arrangement

* Iberian Minerals - Iberian will carry out previously announced spin-out of its x-leach reagent technology to EnviroLeach Technologies Inc

* Iberian Minerals Ltd - under terms of agreement Iberian shall transfer technology to EnviroLeach in exchange for 28 million common shares of enviroleach

* Iberian Minerals - under agreement shall transfer technology to EnviroLeach also in exchange for promissory note of $1.6 million by EnviroLeach in favour of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐