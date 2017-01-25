BRIEF-Iberian Minerals announces arrangement agreement to approve spin-out of x-leach reagent technology

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Iberian Minerals Ltd
* Iberian Minerals announces arrangement agreement, special meeting to approve the spin-out of x-leach reagent technology, and interim order for plan of arrangement
* Iberian Minerals - Iberian will carry out previously announced spin-out of its x-leach reagent technology to EnviroLeach Technologies Inc
* Iberian Minerals Ltd - under terms of agreement Iberian shall transfer technology to EnviroLeach in exchange for 28 million common shares of enviroleach
* Iberian Minerals - under agreement shall transfer technology to EnviroLeach also in exchange for promissory note of $1.6 million by EnviroLeach in favour of co
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon