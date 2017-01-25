版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-XTL biopharmaceuticals announces ratio change of its depositary receipt program

Jan 25 X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd :

* XTL Biopharmaceuticals announces ratio change of its depositary receipt program

* X T L Biopharmaceuticals - change in ratio from one depositary share representing 20 ordinary shares to a new ratio of one ds representing 100 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
