BRIEF-Wellcare gets quality accreditation for Medicaid health plan in NY

Jan 25 Wellcare Health Plans Inc

* Wellcare receives NCQA quality accreditation for Medicaid and Medicare health plans in New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
