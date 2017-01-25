版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-Bob Evans Farms to pay to Golden Gate Capital termination fee of $15 mln if deal falls apart

Jan 25 Bob Evans Farms Inc :

* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances

* Bob Evans Farms- also will be obligated to pay reimbursement of golden gate capital's transaction expenses up to $5.0 million in certain circumstances Source text (bit.ly/2j4hlug) Further company coverage:
