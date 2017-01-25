BRIEF-Bob Evans Farms to pay to Golden Gate Capital termination fee of $15 mln if deal falls apart

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Bob Evans Farms Inc :
* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances
* Bob Evans Farms- also will be obligated to pay reimbursement of golden gate capital's transaction expenses up to $5.0 million in certain circumstances Source text (bit.ly/2j4hlug) Further company coverage:
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares