BRIEF-Genworth Financial says co and China Oceanwide continue to expect transaction to close by mid-2017

Jan 25 Genworth Financial Inc :

* Genworth Financial Inc - Genworth and China oceanwide continue to expect transaction to close by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
