BRIEF-Myovant Sciences initiates phase 3 clinical program of Relugolix

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Myovant Sciences Ltd :
* Myovant Sciences initiates phase 3 clinical program of Relugolix in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids
* Myovant Sciences Ltd - Myovant intends to initiate five phase 3 clinical trials for Relugolix in 2017
* Myovant Sciences Ltd - in first half of year, company plans to initiate two international phase 3 trials for Relugolix
* Myovant Sciences -anticipates launching an international phase 3 clinical trial for Relugolix in men with advanced prostate cancer during Q1 of 2017
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares