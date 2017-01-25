版本:
BRIEF-Aethlon Medical to initiate brain injury study in former NFL players

Jan 25 Aethlon Medical Inc

* Researchers announce plans for study of candidate blood test to detect chronic traumatic encephalopathy (cte) in former nfl players

* Aethlon Medical-initiation in q2, study intends to establish clinical collaboration with up to 200 former professional football players, clinical investigators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
