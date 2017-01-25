版本:
BRIEF-Capital Properties to use proceeds from Sprague Resources deal to redeem 5 pct dividend notes

Jan 25 Capital Properties Inc :

* Capital properties - to use proceeds from petroleum storage terminal, Wilkesbarre Pier sale to Sprague Resources' unit to redeem 5 pct dividend notes due Dec. 26, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
