BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences announces addition of three clinical sites

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Caladrius Biosciences Inc
* Caladrius Biosciences announces addition of three clinical sites, including university of California, San Francisco, for the ongoing Phase 2 study of CLBS03 in T1D
* Caladrius Biosciences Inc - expects to reach milestone of treating 50 pct of subjects by mid-2017 for ongoing Phase 2 study of CLBS03 in T1D
* Caladrius Biosciences - clinical sites will contribute to continued enrollment of subjects in Phase 2 clinical trial of CLBS03 to meet total of 111
* T-Rex study is expected to include approximately 12 U.S. study sites
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon