瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis's Alcon head expects op. profit to hit trough in 2017

Jan 25 Novartis Ag

* Alcon unit head says fixing supply, service issues 'more challenging than originally imagined'

* Ceo says has not ruled out sale of alcon to strategic buyer

* Alcon head expects operating profit to reach trough in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
