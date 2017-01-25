BRIEF-Novartis's Alcon head expects op. profit to hit trough in 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
Jan 25 Novartis Ag
* Alcon unit head says fixing supply, service issues 'more challenging than originally imagined'
* Ceo says has not ruled out sale of alcon to strategic buyer
* Alcon head expects operating profit to reach trough in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Investment makes state-owned lender largest financier to deal
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)