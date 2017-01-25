版本:
2017年 1月 25日

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says a total of over 4.5 mln standard bundled units were offered to market

Jan 25 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - on January 25, a total of over 4.5 million standard bundled units for contract period 2017/2018 were offered to market

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - outcome of auction is an average weighted price per SBU of 1.71 EUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
