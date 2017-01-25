版本:
BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp

Jan 25 Cabot Microelectronics Corp :

* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing

* Hudson Executive Capital acquired the shares in Cabot Microelectronics Corp in the belief that they are undervalued Source text:(bit.ly/2jZ6l0p) Further company coverage:
