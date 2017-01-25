BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Cabot Microelectronics Corp :
* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing
* Hudson Executive Capital acquired the shares in Cabot Microelectronics Corp in the belief that they are undervalued Source text:(bit.ly/2jZ6l0p) Further company coverage:
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares