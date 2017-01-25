版本:
2017年 1月 25日

BRIEF-Analog Devices' CEO Vincent Roche's FY 2016 total compensation $7.15 mln

Jan 25 Analog Devices Inc :

* Analog Devices Inc - CEO Vincent Roche's FY 2016 total compensation $7.15 million versus $7.8 million in FY 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2jpkZxc) Further company coverage:
