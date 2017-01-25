BRIEF-JPMorgan to become custodian for $1 tln in BlackRock assets - WSJ, citing a source

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source
* JPM struck a deal to be custodian for more than $1 trillion of BlackRock Inc.'s assets, poaching the business from State Street Corp - WSJ, citing a source
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon