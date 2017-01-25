版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan to become custodian for $1 tln in BlackRock assets - WSJ, citing a source

Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source

* JPM struck a deal to be custodian for more than $1 trillion of BlackRock Inc.'s assets, poaching the business from State Street Corp - WSJ, citing a source

Source : (on.wsj.com/2ksMNhV)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐