BRIEF-JPMorgan to become custodian for $1 tln in BlackRock assets - WSJ, citing a source

Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source

* JPM struck a deal to be custodian for more than $1 trillion of BlackRock Inc.'s assets, poaching the business from State Street Corp - WSJ, citing a source

