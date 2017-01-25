BRIEF-Ameriserv Financial Inc's board declares a cash dividend of $0.015 per share

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Ameriserv Financial Inc :
* Ameriserv Financial Inc- board of directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.015 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend
* $0.015 cash dividend represents a 1.52 pct annualized yield using January 24, 2017 closing common stock price of $3.95 Source text: (bit.ly/2j4EkFd) Further company coverage:
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon