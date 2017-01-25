版本:
BRIEF-Ameriserv Financial Inc's board declares a cash dividend of $0.015 per share

Jan 25 Ameriserv Financial Inc :

* Ameriserv Financial Inc- board of directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.015 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend

* $0.015 cash dividend represents a 1.52 pct annualized yield using January 24, 2017 closing common stock price of $3.95 Source text: (bit.ly/2j4EkFd) Further company coverage:
