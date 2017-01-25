版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-Fiera Infra acquires Suncor Energy's 50 pct interest in Cedar Point II

Jan 25 Fiera Capital Corp

* Fiera Capital- Fiera Infra LP has acquired Suncor Energy's 50 percent interest in Cedar Point II limited partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
