2017年 1月 25日

BRIEF-Net Element says to expand presence in North America through distribution and integrated-services programs

Jan 25 Net Element Inc :

* Net Element says in letter to shareholders- intend to expand presence in North America through distribution and integrated-services programs

* Net Element says in letter to shareholders- intend to further consolidate and centralize operational infrastructure and resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
