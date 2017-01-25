BRIEF-Elliott associates have combined economic exposure in Arconic Inc of about 11.9 pct of shares

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Arconic Inc :
* Elliott Associates and affiliates have combined economic exposure in Arconic Inc of about 11.9 percent of shares of common stock as of Jan. 23
* Elliott Associates and affiliates had previously reported combined economic exposure in Arconic of about 11.1 percent of common stock as of Dec. 6, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2j4Kvcp) Further company coverage:
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon