BRIEF-Arctic Cat upon termination of deal under specified circumstances to pay Textron of $7.4 mln

Jan 25 Arctic Cat Inc :

* Arctic Cat -upon termination of deal under specified circumstances, co will be required to pay Textron a termination fee of $7.4 million Source text:(bit.ly/2kswndd) Further company coverage:
