公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-Aurora Spine announces new CFO

Jan 25 Aurora Spine Corp

* Says announced the appointment of Sarina Mason as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 6, 2017

* Says former CFO Eric Fronk has resigned from the company effective February 6, 2017 to pursue other opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
