版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 22:19 BJT

BRIEF-Morien announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Jan 25 Morien Resources Corp

* Morien announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Morien Resources - Pursuant to NCIB, co may acquire up to 4.2 million common shares, representing about 10% of public float of morien as of Jan. 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐