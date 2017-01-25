版本:
BRIEF-Arecibo, Puerto Rico signs purchase agreement with COPsync

Jan 25 Copsync Inc :

* Arecibo, Puerto Rico signs purchase agreement with COPsync

* COPsync Inc says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* COPsync - Arecibo municipality, Puerto Rico signed contract to buy COPsync law enforcement communication network, COPsync911 threat-alert system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
