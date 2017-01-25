版本:
BRIEF-Cigna, HeartWell collaborate to improve quality and cost for treatment of coronary artery disease

Jan 25 Cigna Corp :

* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease

* Cigna Corp - Under new initiative, HeartWell will continue to be paid for medical services it provides to its Cigna patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
