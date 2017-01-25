BRIEF-Cigna, HeartWell collaborate to improve quality and cost for treatment of coronary artery disease

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 Cigna Corp :
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
* Cigna Corp - Under new initiative, HeartWell will continue to be paid for medical services it provides to its Cigna patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency