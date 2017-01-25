版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-S&P Global increases dividend 13.9 pct to $0.41

Jan 25 S&P Global Inc :

* S&P Global increases dividend 13.9 pct to $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
