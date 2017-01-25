BRIEF-L3 announces leadership changes

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 L3 Technologies Inc :
* L3 announces leadership changes and realignment of electronic systems segment
* L3 Technologies Inc says electronic systems segment to be separated into two business segments
* L3 Technologies Inc - Curtis Brunson and Steve Kantor to retire
* L3 Technologies Inc - realignment is not expected to have any impact on company's consolidated 2017 financial guidance.
* L3 Technologies Inc - commencing in Q1 of 2017, company will report its results under realigned business segments
* L3 Technologies -curtis brunson, executive vp of corporate strategy and development will be transitioning from role effective march 1
* L3 Technologies -Steve Kantor, senior vice president and president of its electronic systems business segment, will be transitioning from role effective March 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [LLL.N ]
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon