BRIEF-Tetra Tech awarded U.S. Department of energy blanket purchase agreement

Jan 25 Tetra Tech Inc :

* Tetra Tech awarded U.S. Department of energy blanket purchase agreement for environmental support services

* Tetra tech inc - Tetra Tech is one of six contractors that will share in blanket purchase agreements with a ceiling of $91 million over a 5-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
