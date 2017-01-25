BRIEF-Caterpillar says North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period down 14 pct pct

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Caterpillar Inc :
* Caterpillar Inc - North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended dec. 2016 down 14 pct percent
* Caterpillar Inc - Latin America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for rolling 3-month period ended dec. 2016 down 34 percent
* Caterpillar Inc - world dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended Dec. 2016 down 12pct
* Caterpillar Inc - Asia/Pacific dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended dec. 2016 up 19 percent Source text:(bit.ly/2jew7ti) Further company coverage:
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon