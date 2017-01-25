版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 22:33 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar says North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period down 14 pct pct

Jan 25 Caterpillar Inc :

* Caterpillar Inc - North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended dec. 2016 down 14 pct percent

* Caterpillar Inc - Latin America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for rolling 3-month period ended dec. 2016 down 34 percent

* Caterpillar Inc - world dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended Dec. 2016 down 12pct

* Caterpillar Inc - Asia/Pacific dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended dec. 2016 up 19 percent Source text:(bit.ly/2jew7ti) Further company coverage:
