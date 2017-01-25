BRIEF-Abbott CEO says is optimistic about the Trump administration: Conf Call

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 25
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
* Abbott expects relatively flat sales growth in nutrition for Q1: Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says St. Jude's fourth quarter CRM unit sales continue to struggle, but we expect that to change shortly: Conf Call
* Abbott expects China nutrition sales growth to improve through 2017 : Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says "in general I am optimistic" about the new administration : Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says "I don't really expect changes to ACA to directly affect us": Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says St. Jude acquisition helps deepen exposure into developed markets : Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says the few changes that come with Trump administration in the near term, and likely impact Abbott favourably: Conf Call
* Abbott CEO not focusing too much on M&A and share repurchases in the near term, focus on paying down debt: Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says performance of freestyle device ouside the U.S. has been good, and Abbott is upbeat about securing U.S. approval: Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says revenue growth rate for St. Jude was about 2.5 percent for the fourth quarter : Conf Call
* Abbott says negative FX impact in Q1 is relatively more than other quarters : Conf Call Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Finance Ministry of
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks edged up on Thursday as investors bought futures after the yen weakened in Asian trade, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment. Information technology conglomerate SoftBank jumped as much as 4.5 percent to hit a near two-week high of 8,894 yen and contributed to a hefty 31 positive points to the Nikkei after Bloomberg reported that the company had built a $4 billion stake in Nvidia.