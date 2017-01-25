版本:
BRIEF-Magyar Bancorp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.06

Jan 25 Magyar Bancorp Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06 for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Magyar Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest and dividend income $4.5 million versus $4.1 million

* Magyar Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest and dividend income increased 9.1%, to $4.5 million from $4.1 million for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2jpyUmR) Further company coverage:
