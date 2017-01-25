BRIEF-Magyar Bancorp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Magyar Bancorp Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06 for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Magyar Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest and dividend income $4.5 million versus $4.1 million
* Magyar Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest and dividend income increased 9.1%, to $4.5 million from $4.1 million for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2jpyUmR) Further company coverage:
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon