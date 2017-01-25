BRIEF-National Fuel Gas- Seneca Resources Q1 net production volumes 44.9 bln cubic feet equivalent

Jan 25 National Fuel Gas Co :

* National Fuel Gas- Seneca Resources net production volumes for q1 was 44.9 billion cubic feet equivalent , an increase of 6.8 BCFE

* National fuel gas - co, units revising anticipated in-service date of northern access pipeline expansion project from Nov 2017 to Q2 of Co's 2018 fiscal year

