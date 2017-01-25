BRIEF-National Fuel Gas- Seneca Resources Q1 net production volumes 44.9 bln cubic feet equivalent

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 National Fuel Gas Co :
* National Fuel Gas- Seneca Resources net production volumes for q1 was 44.9 billion cubic feet equivalent , an increase of 6.8 BCFE
* National fuel gas - co, units revising anticipated in-service date of northern access pipeline expansion project from Nov 2017 to Q2 of Co's 2018 fiscal year
* National fuel gas-co, units revising anticipated in-service date of northern access pipeline expansion project from Nov 2017 to q2 of 2018 fiscal year
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon