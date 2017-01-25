BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says NYSE MKT will be known as NYSE American

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* New York Stock Exchange will continue to operate as premium venue for corporate listings
* NYSE market, market for small to mid-cap companies, will be known as NYSE American, following regulatory approval
* New York Stock Exchange will continue to offer floor-based designated market makers (DMMs)
* NYSE American will file rules with sec for new features that promote midpoint trading
* NYSE American will file for new features including 350 microsecond delay upon order entry, proprietary data, outbound routing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency