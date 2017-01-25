版本:
2017年 1月 26日

BRIEF-Boston Celtics and GE Announce multi-year partnership

Jan 25 General Electric Co :

* Multi-year partnership with Boston Celtics; co to be team's first jersey patch partner beginning 2017-18 season;partnership terms not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
