BRIEF-CH2M Hill says Consortium to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 CH2M Hill Companies Ltd:
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Expect arbitration process to be lengthy, currently unable to predict timing of resolution or outcome of disputes
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon