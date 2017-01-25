版本:
BRIEF-TDS ELECTS TO RECEIVE $75.1 MLN ANNUALLY FROM FCC'S ALTERNATIVE CONNECT AMERICA COST MODEL

Jan 25 Telephone And Data Systems Inc

* TDS ELECTS TO RECEIVE $75.1 MILLION ANNUALLY FROM FCC'S ALTERNATIVE CONNECT AMERICA COST MODEL

* IMPLEMENTATION FOR PROJECT WILL BEGIN AS SOON AS Q1 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
