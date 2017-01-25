版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-Relevium Technologies says engaged with exchange to ensure fluidity for BioGanix deal

Jan 25 Relevium Technologies Inc :

* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited

* Engaged in process with exchange, working diligently in cooperation with vendor, external consultants to ensure fluidity of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
