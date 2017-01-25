版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 01:38 BJT

BRIEF-NV Energy Inc says co, Apple reached agreement to build 200 megawatts of additional solar energy in Nevada

Jan 25 NV Energy Inc.

* NV Energy Inc - co, apple reached an agreement to build 200 megawatts of additional solar energy in Nevada by early 2019

* NV Energy- in coming weeks, co to file application with Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to enter into Power Purchase Agreement for solar power plant

* NV Energy Inc - Apple will also dedicate up to 5 MW of power to NV Energy's future subscription solar program for residential and commercial customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐