BRIEF-NTT Docomo's group operating profit for nine months through December likely rose 20 pct

Jan 25 Nikkei:

* NTT Docomo's group operating profit for the nine months through December likely climbed 20% on the year to around 840 billion yen - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo is expected to maintain its current full-year forecasts when it releases nine-month earnings - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo Inc's operating revenue apparently rose about 3% for the nine months through December - Nikkei