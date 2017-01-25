BRIEF-NTT Docomo's group operating profit for nine months through December likely rose 20 pct

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Nikkei:
* NTT Docomo's group operating profit for the nine months through December likely climbed 20% on the year to around 840 billion yen - Nikkei
* NTT Docomo is expected to maintain its current full-year forecasts when it releases nine-month earnings - Nikkei
* NTT Docomo Inc's operating revenue apparently rose about 3% for the nine months through December - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2jeXnbk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon