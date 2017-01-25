版本:
BRIEF-J.B. Hunt Transport Services announces 4.5% increase in regular quarterly dividend

Jan 25 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc :

* J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. announces payment of dividend

* Board of Directors has declared regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.23 per common share

* Quarterly dividend is approximately 4.5% increase from previous quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
