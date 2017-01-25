BRIEF-J.B. Hunt Transport Services announces 4.5% increase in regular quarterly dividend

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc :
* J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. announces payment of dividend
* Board of Directors has declared regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.23 per common share
* Quarterly dividend is approximately 4.5% increase from previous quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency