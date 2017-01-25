BRIEF-Calbee Inc's sales apparently climbed 3% to around 190 billion yen for nine months ended in Dec- Nikkei

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Nikkei:
* Calbee will likely report a group operating profit of roughly 23.5 billion yen for the nine months ended in December, up about 8% on the year - Nikkei
* Calbee Inc's sales apparently climbed 3% to around 190 billion yen for the nine months ended in December- Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2jq1xR6) Further company coverage:
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon