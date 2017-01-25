版本:
2017年 1月 26日

BRIEF-Juna Equity Partners LP reports a passive stake of 5.5 percent in Evine Live as of Dec 31, 2016

Jan 25 Evine Live Inc :

* Juna Equity Partners Lp reports a passive stake of 5.5 percent in Evine Live Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text : (bit.ly/2jxFCVn) Further company coverage:
