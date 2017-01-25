版本:
BRIEF-CANCER GENETICS LAUNCHES FOCUSED GENOMIC PANEL FOR HEREDITARY BREAST AND OVARIAN CANCER SYNDROME

Jan 25 Cancer Genetics Inc

* HAS LAUNCHED A FOCUSED GENOMIC PANEL FOR HEREDITARY BREAST AND OVARIAN CANCER SYNDROME (HBOC)

* BELIEVE ENTRY INTO COMPREHENSIVE HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL REVENUE FOR CGI DURING 2017 AND BEYOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
