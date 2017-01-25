BRIEF-DOMINION MIDSTREAM DECLARES Q4 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.2605 PER COMMON AND SUBORDINATED UNIT

Jan 25 Dominion Midstream Partners Lp

* DOMINION MIDSTREAM DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION; INCREASES DISTRIBUTION BY 5 PERCENT ABOVE THIRD-QUARTER DISTRIBUTION

* BOARD OF DOMINION MIDSTREAM GP, LLC, DECLARED A FOURTH-QUARTER 2016 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.2605 PER COMMON AND SUBORDINATED UNIT